MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The troops of the unmanned systems of the special forces unit of the Central battlegroup destroyed over ten units of various Ukrainian equipment, artillery, a heavy drone and an UAV control point in the Krasnoarmeysk direction within a few days, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"While performing combat missions to disrupt the logistics of the Ukrainian army units, UAV operators covertly fly into the enemy's rear areas and destroy all identified enemy targets. So, in a few days, specialists from the unmanned systems forces destroyed more than a dozen units of armored and light vehicles of the Ukrainian militants, as well as a camouflaged artillery piece in a wooded area," it said in a statement.

Russian operators also detected and destroyed a Ukrainian army heavy copter in the sky and a control point for enemy drones.

The ministry also said that the laboratory of the Kaira detachment of the unmanned systems troops of the 39th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 68th Guards Army Corps restore and modernize unmanned aerial vehicles around the clock, ensuring continuous combat work to destroy the Ukrainian army formations in the Krasnoarmeysk area. Besides drones, fighters are also engaged in ground-based robotic complexes.