Saudi defense minister believes US refusal to strike to strengthen Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, January 31. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud believes that the US rejection of a strike on Iran will strengthen its leadership, Axios reported citing sources.

"At this point, if this doesn't happen, it will only embolden the regime," he said.

According to the sources, the Saudi minister outlined this position at a closed briefing in Washington with the participation of the heads of local think tanks. The day before, Axios notes, he held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Joint Chiefs chair General Dan Caine.

According to Axios, the Saudi minister said that the administration of US President Donald Trump will have to take military measures, while trying to avoid escalation. Axios emphasizes that such statements are at odds with the official position of Riyadh.

On January 26, Trump announced that a "huge armada" was heading towards Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a fair and equitable deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. The American leader said that in June last year, the United States attacked nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic, an operation called Midnight Hammer. He warned that the next attack will be even worse, urging not to let this happen.

Tehran reacted by threatening the entire military infrastructure of the United States and its allies in the Middle East in the event of any aggression. On January 28, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran is ready for negotiations, but they must take place without threats and intimidation from the United States.