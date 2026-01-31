Rodriguez to grant amnesty to political prisoners

CARACAS, January 31. /TASS/. Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez announced a decision to hold a general amnesty for political prisoners.

"I want to announce a decision to promote a general amnesty law that will cover the entire period of political violence from 1999 to the present," Rodriguez said at the opening ceremony of the 2026 judicial year at the Supreme Court of Venezuela broadcast by the Venezolana de Televisi·n television channel.

She instructed the commission on judicial reform and the program of democratic coexistence and peace to submit the general amnesty law to the National Assembly (parliament) soon. She appealed to the lawmakers to "maximize cooperation so that the law helps heal the wounds caused by political confrontation, violence and extremism, and restore justice in the country."

Rodriguez noted that the general amnesty law was discussed with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. She urged "not to resort to revenge, violence, revenge and treat each other with respect."

Rodriguez said that the Helicoide prison, a long-standing symbol of alleged government repression, will instead be converted into a center for sports and social services for the families of police officers and residents of the surrounding area.