LUGANSK, January 31. /TASS/. Russian troops have expanded the buffer zone in the Sumy Region at the junction with Russia’s borderline Kursk Region by 10 km after liberating the settlement of Belaya Beryoza, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As of now, the buffer zone near Belaya Beryoza along the [Russian] state border is about 10 km," he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on January 29 that its Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Belaya Beryoza in the Sumy Region through active operations.