Dmitriev calls meeting with US representatives constructive

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The meeting with the US delegation working on resolving the Ukrainian crisis was constructive, according to Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

"Constructive meeting with the US peacemaking delegation. Productive discussion also on the US-Russia Economic Working Group," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that negotiations on resolving the crisis in Ukraine with Dmitriev were productive.