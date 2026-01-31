IDF announces retaliatory strikes on Hamas weapons storage facility in Gaza

TEL AVIV, January 31. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it attacked a weapons storage facility, a weapons manufacturing site, and two launch sites belonging to Hamas in Gaza.

"The IDF struck a weapons storage facility, a weapons manufacturing site, and two launch sites belonging to Hamas in the central Gaza Strip," the IDF press service reported.

The attack was carried out after eight terrorists were identified exiting the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 30, according to the report.