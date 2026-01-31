Iran prepared for any scenario, will give decisive response in event of attack — Araghchi

ANKARA, January 31. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said his country would respond decisively to any new attack on the republic.

"The attacks last June created a profound sense of insecurity in Iran. The United States must address this if it truly wants diplomacy. Any potential attack will be met with a strong and decisive response. If an attack occurs we will respond with shock, severity, and extreme force," he said in an interview with the CNN Turk TV channel.

"Despite the current situation, diplomacy remains Iran's priority," the minister added.

Speaking about the security situation in the region, Araghchi emphasized that Iran has all the capabilities to defend itself. "We are capable of defending ourselves; we don't need anyone else to do so. Defense systems will be strengthened," he noted.

Iranian authorities have "prepared for all possible scenarios," the official said when commenting on the US Navy's presence in the region, adding that Tehran is receiving and carefully analyzing intelligence data.