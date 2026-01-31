Federal forces to stop helping Democratic cities suppress protests, says Trump

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has announced that federal law enforcement agencies will cease to assist authorities in cities controlled by the US Democratic Party in combating mass protests and riots.

"I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate [in law enforcement operations] in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their protests and/or riots unless, and until, they ask us for help," he wrote on Truth Social.