Shoigu expected to discuss key Russia-China ties with Wang Yi

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, acting on instructions from President Vladimir Putin, intends to discuss key issues of bilateral relations and the global agenda with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"On the instructions of the Russian president, we will discuss a number of important, long-standing — and in some cases overdue — issues not only in our bilateral relations, but, of course, everything that is happening in the world," Shoigu said at the meeting with Wang Yi.

"I always visit the Chinese capital with great pleasure. It is especially nice to be here on the eve of the Spring Festival. Taking this opportunity, I congratulate you and all the Chinese people on the upcoming New Year," he added.