Trump says Caracas' share from Venezuelan oil sales yet to be discussed

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Caracas' share of revenues from Venezuelan oil sales has not yet been agreed upon.

"We haven't discussed that, but we're getting along very well with the leadership of Venezuela. They're doing a really good job. We're going to be selling a lot of oil, and we'll take some, and they'll take a lot. They're going to do very well. They're going to make more money than they've ever made," the US leader said, adding that this will also be beneficial to Washington.