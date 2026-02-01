Brooch from Audrey Hepburn's collection sells for more than €355,000 at Paris auction

PARIS, February 1. /TASS/. A brooch by Italian jeweler Bulgari, set with sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds from the collection of British actress Audrey Hepburn, sold at auction in Paris for €355,600, Sotheby’s said on its website.

The estimated price was €40,000-60,000.

The piece was created around 1960. Hepburn was seen wearing the brooch in public in 1962, according to a photograph published by the auction house.

Hepburn was born in 1929 to a bank clerk and a Dutch baroness in the suburbs of Brussels. She is widely regarded as a style icon and one of the highest paid actresses of her era. In 1954, she won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the American film Roman Holiday released in 1953. Over the course of her career, she appeared in 27 films.