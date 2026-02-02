{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Culture

Ludwig Goransson wins Grammy for Best Original Score

Other nominees in this category included scores from the film "How to Train Your Dragon," the musical "Wicked," the TV series "Severance," and the animated film "The Wild Robot"

NEW YORK, February 2. /TASS/. Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson won the Grammy Award for Best Original Score for his soundtrack to "Sinners" (2025), as it was announced during the pre-award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Other nominees in this category included scores from the film "How to Train Your Dragon" (2025), the musical "Wicked," the TV series "Severance" (2022-present), and the animated film "The Wild Robot" (2024).

The idea for the Grammy award was proposed by the Recording Industry Association of America in the mid-1950s, when the selection of recording industry nominees for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame began. In 1957, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, or the Recording Academy, was created to administer the future award. In 1958, this organization established the award, which was named the "Grammy" (from the word "gramophone"). The trophy is a small, gold-plated gramophone.

Tags
United StatesCulture
Culture
American band Turnstile wins Best Rock Album prize at this year’s Grammy Awards
Other nominees in this category included Deftones, Haim, Linkin Park and Yungblud
US-led coalition re-deploying combat vehicles from Syria to northern Iraq — media
According to the newspaper, warplanes are patrolling airspace over the base
Year 2026 opens new horizons for China-Russia ties — Foreign Minister
Wang Yi noted that the international situation in 2026 has become "even more complex and unstable"
Russia not interested in global conflict — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman reiterated that Moscow had repeatedly warned the West and NATO countries, calling on them to take Russia’s interests into account
INTERVIEW: Europe undermines foundations of its existence — Medvedev
According to Medvedev, the European Union is free not to like Russia’s leaders or Russia’s political system, "this is their right"
Bitriver mining company founder accused of tax evasion
Igor Runets has been placed under house arrest
Letting Russia-US relations degrade into hot confrontation would be a crime — Lavrov
But far from always will such major countries as Russia and the United States see these national interests coincide
Russian attack aircraft liberated village of Zelenoye in dense fog
Warmer temperatures, high humidity, and rising fog prevented enemy drones from operating effectively, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic three times over past day
Two civilians were killed and two more were injured
China, Russia should maintain close contacts on security issues — Wang Yi
Wang Yi recalled that Beijing and Moscow are advancing a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era
TASS Photo Chronicle celebrates its 100th anniversary
It is the oldest photographic service in Russia and the CIS countries
Protesters tear down EU flag during rally calling for France's exit from European Union
Over 1,000 people participated in the demonstration
Russia sought common approaches to history with Poland, but Russophobia prevailed — Peskov
Russia resolutely condemns US illegitimate bans against Cuba — diplomat
This is yet another and quite radical recurrence, the strategy of maximum pressure on the Island of Freedom repeatedly used by Washington
Swiss Foreign Minister announces planned visit to Moscow, Kiev
Under his leadership, Switzerland has clearly defined the OSCE's priorities for the current year, he noted
Rafah crossing on Egypt-Gaza border begins operation in test mode
Last time wounded Palestinians were evacuated to Egypt via the Rafah checkpoint in February 2025
Russia to use nuclear weapons if faced with existential threat — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed that Moscow acts in strict accordance with its nuclear doctrine
Russia’s UN ambassador has no doubt US will achieve its goal in Greenland
Vasily Nebenzya believes that the issue is "not necessarily about sovereignty over Greenland"
Seasoned legal team takes on Maduro’s defense — Venezuelan Embassy in Russia
The defense of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro represents a battle for truth for the country’s authorities
OPEC+ notes high volatility on oil market amid geopolitical risks — Russian deputy PM
Another factor, in his words, is the risk of blocking the Strait of Hormuz
Top French diplomat says Europe is only source of financial assistance to Ukraine
Jean-Noel Barrot noted that Europe also supplies Kiev with a larger part of intelligence and military support
Electricity disruptions in Ukraine affect power supply in Moldova — republic’s ministry
The Chisinau mayor instructed the relevant agencies to provide explanations for the situation that had emerged and urged citizens "to stay calm"
Mpox case confirmed in hospital in Moscow Region’s Domodedovo
Russia’s consumer rights watchdog is conducting an epidemiological probe
Russia urges Ukraine to be more humane to Timoshenko
This is our humanistic and political stance which we have already expressed
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Kiev loses 1,205 troops along engagement line in past day
Putin, Xi to continue regular contacts this year — Russian Security Council secretary
The talks focused on the current developments in various parts of the world that are of concern for both Moscow and Beijing
Peace deal to be just first step in resolving Ukraine crisis — US envoy to NATO
Agreement on the Ukrainian conflict is a complex issue, says Matthew Whitaker
Syrian security forces to begin deployment to al-Hasakah governorate on Friday 2 — media
Oil fields in Rumeilan and al-Sweida, as well as Qamishli airport and all border crossings will come over under the government’s control
Air defense forces shot down 31 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions
22 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
EU to replace Russian oil price cap by complete ban of marine transportation — Bloomberg
The news agency said the proposal was backed by EU countries, which adopt sanction packages under the principle of unanimity
China, Russia should build a fair global governance system — Wang Yi
Beijing and Moscow should promote the development of "genuine multilateralism, preserve the international system with the UN at its core, and uphold fair and orderly multipolarity
Federal forces to stop helping Democratic cities suppress protests, says Trump
US President had announced that federals will cease to assist local autorities in Democrat cities
Russia-China ties are highly effective and built on trust — Shoigu
These foundations are enshrined in the landmark Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between Russia and China
Shoigu expected to discuss key Russia-China ties with Wang Yi
The Russian Security Council Secretary added that he always visits the Chinese capital with great pleasure
Russian forces liberate Zelenoye in Kharkov Region, Sukhetskoye in DPR
At the same time, total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone over the past day amounted to about 1,085 servicemen
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream rise by 11% in January
The figure amounted to 1.73 bln cubic meters
Press review: India, EU sign mother of all deals and Moscow offers Iran‑US mediation
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 28th
Rodriguez to grant amnesty to political prisoners
"I want to announce a decision to promote a general amnesty law that will cover the entire period of political violence from 1999 to the present," Rodriguez said
In Kirov Region 21 cargo train cars derail
Repair works are underway
Guterres’ 'bizarre statement' and costly Russophobia: MFA spokeswoman’s statements
Maria Zakharova also said that Moldova’s Russophobia is pushing the country "to nowhere" and costs it too high
Liberation of Konstantinovka by Russian troops to affect whole military operation — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, Konstantinovka is currently one of the most difficult areas in the zone of the special military operation
Trump says Mexico stopped oil supplies to Cuba after he talked to its leader
US President claims that the leader of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, "was very good"
Trumps says against relocating UN headquarters from New York
The US leader also emphasized that he was sure he could "solve the problem" on non-payment of UN contributions by some countries "very easily"
EU authorities unable to respond to global challenges or even recognize them — Peskov
People in power in most European countries are "poorly educated, irresponsible", the Kremlin Spokesman said
Press review: Russia ready to aid Syria as Trump tariffs fall short on US national debt
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 29th
Trump argues India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran
US President claims that the concept for the deal is prepared
Trump announces start of talks on Greenland, hopes for 'good deal'
According to the United States' President, Europe wants the US to conclude an agreement
Trump says hopes deal with Iran will be made
He also noted that the United States has "the largest and most powerful ships in the world"
Russian companies in talks to build small hydroelectric power plants in Afghanistan
"Practical steps will be taken in this direction in the near future," Afghan Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan said
UN has no moral right to participate in Ukraine talks — envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya added that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "clearly playing on one side"
Trump says Iran deal may be 'satisfactory' if Tehran renounces nuclear arms
US President said that he "doesn't know if they will do it"
Sides agree to continue talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi in mid-week — source
The talks are expected to be held in the trilateral format
Europe directly prepares for war with Russia using Kiev authorities — Lavrov
At the same time, according to the minister, Moscow never interferes in relations between the United States and European countries
Russian forces strike transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian troops
Total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone over the past day amounted to about 1,085 servicemen
Venezuelan-level betrayal should not be expected in Cuba — Russia's UN envoy
Russia’s Permanent Representative at the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that recent US statements on Cuba largely remained "just rhetoric for now"
Starmer speaks in favor of UK joining the EU defense fund
The UK Prime Minister stressed that Britain would like to see whether there is a way in which it can work more closely with the EU
Turkey, Egypt, Qatar working to organize Witkoff’s meeting with Iranian officials — media
The meeting is expected to be organized later this week
OPEC+ agrees to keep production quotas for March at December 2025 level
The Next OPEC+ meeting will be held on March 1, 2026
Venezuela exports liquefied petroleum gas for the first time — Rodriguez
Venezuela’s authorized president did not specify the volume of the shipment
Afghanistan to resume active participation in SCO — ambassador to Russia
According to Gul Hassan, thanks to the efforts of Moscow and Beijing, most of the organization's member states "have come to the conclusion that it would be viable to restore Afghanistan's active participation in the SCO's work"
Russia to take into account Japan’s source toward supporting Kiev, anti-Russian sanctions
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, amid the current developments in Japan, where "a parliamentary election campaign has recently started, speculations on the above-mentioned topic are seen as pure populism"
Zelensky says Ukrainian negotiating team will travel to UAE on Monday evening
Vladimir Zelensky pointed out that there is an agreement on a meeting "at a due level"
Ukrainian armed forces lost 15,000 servicemen as killed and wounded in January — expert
Andrey Marochko pointed out that the largest number of enemy personnel was eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Trump says Caracas' share from Venezuelan oil sales yet to be discussed
The leadership of Venezuela is "doing a really good job", claims US Predisent
Russia consistently supports China on Taiwan issue — Shoigu
According to him, Russia is also "closely monitoring Japan’s policy of accelerated militarization"
INTERVIEW: Russia respects US people’s choice of Trump as president — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council recalled that the President of the United States had no experience at all when he began his career in government, which is an "unprecedented story"
Shoigu arrives in China on official visit
The sides will discuss the changed situation in the field of international and regional security, the Security Council’s press service said
West will never be able to sow discord between Russia, China — Shoigu
The level of foreign policy coordination between the two countries is "traditionally high"
Russia-Serbia relations do not need ‘reset’ and will continue to develop — ambassador
Our current cooperation is an example of productive, balanced, and truly friendly relations
Serbia saves at least 300 mln euro per year thanks to Russian gas — Russian ambassador
The stability of gas supplies to Serbia has been maintained throughout the entire period of the agreement
Europe drives wedges between Russia and the US — Lavrov
They view US President Donald Trump's policies as biased in favor of Russia at the expense of European interests
Israel to allow passage at Rafah crossing on February 2 after test reopening
The opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions is one of the mandatory conditions for implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza
Global situation continues to deteriorate — Shoigu
This dictates the need for regular synchronization on pressing issues of international security
Gold price falls below $4,700 for first time since January 19
By 4:15 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold accelerated its decline and stood at 4,644.8
INTERVIEW: Medvedev sees continuity between special military operation and World War II
The main thing remains the same: protecting your loved ones and your country, said the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council
Russian Special Envoy Dmitriev arrives in Miami
The news agency Reuters reported earlier, citing sources, that he was expected to arrive in Miami on January 31 for a meeting with officials of the US administration
Balkan states should join EU prior to Ukraine — Italian foreign minister
Italy has certain obligations to the Balkans, said Antonio Tajani
Eight Turkish citizens killed in bus crash in Antalya — governor
There were 34 people on board, Hulusi Sahin said
Russia-US-Ukraine talks postponed for several days — NYT
The reason for the postponement is unknown
Russian sailors from seized Marinera tanker return home
Оne of the crew members, Maksim Karpenko expressed gratitude to the Russian Foreign Ministry and to the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, for their assistance in securing their release
Top French diplomat says Europe should have channel of communication with Russia
Jean-Noel Barrot noted that Paris has never ruled out the possibility of dialogue with Moscow
Russian air defenses down 94 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the start of the special military operation, a total of the following have been destroyed: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,775 unmanned aerial vehicles
Liberation of Toretskoye opens way for offensive toward Dobropolye — DPR head
Denis Pushilin added that fighting is underway in the Dobropolye-Krasnoarmeysk sector in the area of Sukhetskoye, Novy Donbass, and Volnoye
Russia and Afghanistan to increase number of direct flights — ambassador to Moscow
Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan added that work is underway to launch direct flights between Kabul and Moscow with Kam Air in the near future
Finnish politician Mema says only Orban can lead EU dialogue with Russia
Armando Mema noted that even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is not suited for the role of a peacemaker, despite having shifted her position on the Ukrainian issue after Donald Trump’s election as US president
Russian army liberates 24 settlements in January
Most of these were liberated in the Zaporozhye Region
Russia ‘has not found’ any submarines Trump said he would deploy — Medvedev
The US leader is introducing new methods of governance and is effectively the first US president to govern through social media
Action legend Seagal lists mansion outside Moscow for sale
According to the statement, the residence includes a two-story mansion, a two-car garage, a guest house, a bathhouse, and a barbeque gazebo, all situated on a forested plot of 1,500 square meters
Trump is ‘genuinely trying’ to go down in history as peacemaker — Medvedev
The chaos often used to describe the actions of US President Donald Trump in fact conceals a carefully thought-out policy
Trump says wants deal with Cuba, not crisis on island
Cuban authorities will make a deal with the US, says United States' President
MOEX Index edges up 0.06% as morning trading session opens on Moscow Exchange
By 7:05 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had fallen 0.07% to 2,780.9 points
INTERVIEW: Trump managed to cope with internal processes, despite ‘deep state’ — Medvedev
There are supporters of the Republican policy, but there are factions within the Republicans
Bitcoin price falls below $75,000 for first time since April 7, 2025
By 6:35 a.m. Moscow time, Bitcoin had slowed its decline and reached $74,865
Any armed aggression against Iran fraught with regional conflict — Iran’s Supreme Leader
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian people not to be afraid
West battlegroup develops heavy carrier drone for Koshchei anti-tank mine
The source said that various types of ammunition, such as the TM-62 anti-tank mine, food, water and relay equipment can serve as a payload for the Koshchei drone
US cannot keep oil prices below $50 per barrel, Jeffrey Sachs tells TASS
Earlier, Trump said that the United States would like to see a further decline in the international oil prices to $53 per barrel
Putin to hold informal talks with Egyptian leader on October 16
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold informal talks on October 16
Military victory in special military operation visible on several fronts — Medvedev
The goal of Russia’s victory in the special military operation includes preventing new conflicts, Medvedev said
