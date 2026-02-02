Ludwig Goransson wins Grammy for Best Original Score

NEW YORK, February 2. /TASS/. Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson won the Grammy Award for Best Original Score for his soundtrack to "Sinners" (2025), as it was announced during the pre-award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Other nominees in this category included scores from the film "How to Train Your Dragon" (2025), the musical "Wicked," the TV series "Severance" (2022-present), and the animated film "The Wild Robot" (2024).

The idea for the Grammy award was proposed by the Recording Industry Association of America in the mid-1950s, when the selection of recording industry nominees for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame began. In 1957, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, or the Recording Academy, was created to administer the future award. In 1958, this organization established the award, which was named the "Grammy" (from the word "gramophone"). The trophy is a small, gold-plated gramophone.