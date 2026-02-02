Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with more than 125 drones over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, February 2. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 125 drones and fired over 20 munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on Telegram.

"In the Belgorod district, 51 drones attacked the Dubovoye, Komsomolsky, Malinovka, and Oktyabrsky settlements; the villages of Belovskoye, Bessonovka, Krasny Oktyabr, Naumovka, Nikolskoye, Novaya Derevnya, Otradnoye, Pushkarnoye, Repnoye, Streletskoye, Tolokonnoye, and Chayki; and the Ugrim and Tserkovny farms. Air defenses intercepted and downed 44 drones.

In the Tserkovny farm, a truck driver was wounded in an FPV drone attack. The man is undergoing treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," the emergency response center wrote, adding that the windows of an apartment building, eight private houses, and outbuildings were hit.

Belgorod came under an artillery attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Ukrainian troops also launched two drones on the city, injuring a civilian. The woman was taken to Belgorod City Hospital; doctors are assessing her condition as serious. The Ukrainian armed forces launched 20 drones against the Borisovsky, Valuysky, Gubkinsky, Prokhorovsky, Yakovlevsky, and Volokonovsky districts. There were no casualties from the attacks.

Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were attacked with 24 drones and 20 munitions. Four civilians were injured when a drone struck a car. According to the emergency response center, a man who was in serious condition died in intensive care, and three other injured people were taken to the regional clinical hospital. Doctors are assessing the man’s condition as serious, and the two women’s condition as moderate. A private home and a car were also hit.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched 16 drones against the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, damaging a private home, a commercial facility, equipment, and one piece of machinery of a commercial farm. Ukrainian troops launched 12 drones on Stary Oskol. Two people were killed in a drone attack on a private house, the house burned down. Twenty apartments in three apartment buildings and a car were also damaged, rescuers are going door-to-door.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked with 25 drones. An FPV drone struck a truck, injuring the driver. The man got first aid and continues outpatient treatment. A private home was also damaged there.