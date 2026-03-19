Belarusian president pardons 250 convicts for humanitarian reasons — agency

MINSK, March 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 250 convicts for humanitarian reasons, the BelTA news agency reported, citing the presidential press service.

"The president has decided to pardon a number of individuals convicted of extremism-related crimes. As usual, the head of state was primarily guided by the principle of humanism, and also took note of the requests he had received from the mothers, wives and other family members of the convicts," the press service said in a statement.

The Belarusian presidential office pointed out that before being sent to the head of state, all requests had been thoroughly assessed by a special commission led by the prosecutor general. Lukashenko took the commission’s position into account when making a final decision. "As a result, it was decided that 250 individuals could be pardoned. The government is giving them a chance to turn over a new leaf in their lives," the statement adds.