Belgian PM says only Europe finances Ukrainian conflict

BRUSSELS, March 19. /TASS/. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever says that Europe is the sole financier of the conflict in Ukraine.

De Wever believes that the EU should increase pressure on Russia, arguing that Hungary should for this purpose lift its veto on the 90 billion euros in financing to Kiev and approve the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, told reporters.

When asked about his previous statements about the need to normalize relations with Russia, he said that this is a long-term process that can begin after peace is concluded, but for now Belgium fully supports the 20th package.