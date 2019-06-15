Russia’s Baltic Fleet monitors NATO Baltops-2019 drills

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltic Fleet is monitoring the joint exercises of NATO Baltops-2019, Russia’s National Defense Control Center (NDCC) informed reporters on Saturday.

"In order to identify the threats to navigational safety of civilian vessels, related to the use of radio-electronic warfare means by NATO ships, the corresponding units of the Baltic Fleet are monitoring the radio-electronic situation in the area of the drills," the message by the NDCC informed.

According to the center, participants of the NATO drills in the southern part of the Baltic Sea are practicing radio-suppression of location and navigation systems.

Vessels and aircrafts from 16 NATO member countries (Belgium, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the USA, Turkey, France and Estonia) are participating in the drills, along with two NATO partner states (Finland and Sweden).