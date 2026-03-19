5-kW nuclear power plant to be landed on Moon by mid-2030s — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. A nuclear power plant with a capacity of at least 5 kW and an operating life of up to 10 years will be delivered to the Moon by the mid-2030s, CEO of the Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev said, speaking at the Russian Energy Ministry’s seminar on the national power industry development.

"By the 2030s, we should begin transporting components [for a nuclear power plant] to the Moon. This plant will have a capacity of at least 5 kW and an operating life of up to 10 years," Likhachev said.

In February 2025, at the Future Technologies Forum, Mikhail Kovalchuk, CEO of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that the research center, together with Rosatom and the Russian Academy of Sciences, was developing electrodeless rocket plasma engines for future spacecraft, including missions to the Moon and Mars. He said that in the future, Russian scientists could use the technologies being developed to ensure the delivery and operation of specialized power plants on the Moon. Kovalchuk later told reporters that the first lunar nuclear power plant would be ready by 2030.