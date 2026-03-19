India to buy liquefied petroleum gas from Russia if possible — MFA

NEW DELHI, March 19. /TASS/. India is ready to purchase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia if the opportunity arises, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We try to purchase liquefied petroleum gas wherever it’s available. Therefore, if it’s possible to purchase it from Russia we will purchase it there. After all, in the current situation, we are obliged to ensure that our population’s fuel needs are met," he told a briefing.

India wants "to have a wide range of options," Jaiswal added.