Russian stock market closes with mixed dynamics

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia index rose 0.45% on Tuesday, ending the main trading session at 2,786.37 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index slipped 0.02% to 1,096.54 points. The yuan gained 2 kopecks, reaching 11.09 rubles.

"The MOEX index traded mixed throughout Tuesday, briefly hitting a one-week high. Market sentiment was uncertain, while the ruble began to weaken, oil prices continued to decline. Easing fears that India and China might halt Russian oil purchases due to US threats, along with OPEC+ plans to ramp up production in September, put downward pressure on crude," Alexander Shepelev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, noted.

Stock market highlights

"Among the top gainers on the Russian market were Rostelecom shares (+2.6%), following the release of its Q2 2025 earnings report, which exceeded analysts’ expectations," Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global, said.

According to the expert, SPB Exchange shares posted the biggest losses by the end of the session, falling 1.2%, possibly as part of a correction after recent gains.

Outlook for August 6

BCS World of Investments forecasts the ruble to trade between 79.5-81.5 per US dollar and 11.0-11.2 per yuan on Wednesday. The MOEX Index is expected to fluctuate between 2,725-2,825 points.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index to trade within a slightly narrower range of 2,700-2,800 points. Their forecast for August 6 sees the ruble trading at 78.5-81 per dollar, 91-93 per euro, and 11-11.3 per yuan.