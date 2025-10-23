{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Anti-Russian sanctions

US Treasury announces imposing sanctions on major Russian oil producers

New restrictions will target Rosneft and Lukoil

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. The United States imposed further sanctions on Russian oil companies, the US Department of Treasury said in a press release.

The new measures "increase pressure on Russia’s energy sector and degrade the Kremlin’s ability to raise revenue" for continued military action and support its economy, the document reads. According to it, the move is "a result of Russia’s lack of serious commitment" toward resolving the Ukraine crisis.

The US Treasury specified that the new restrictions will target Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.

"Rosneft and Lukoil are being designated pursuant to E.O. (Executive Order - TASS) 14024 for operating or having operated in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy," according to the press release.

In addition, 34 Rosneft subsidiaries and six companies affiliated with Lukoil were designated in the latest US sanctions.

Furthermore, the United States stands ready to introduce more sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine as it expects its allies to join it in. "Treasury is prepared to take further action if necessary to support President [Donald] Trump’s effort to end yet another war. We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent was quoted as saying in the press release.

Tags
Sanctions vs. RussiaUnited States
Anti-Russian sanctions
Brent futures climb in wake of US sanctions on Russian oil producers
As of 0:25 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday, the price of December Brent futures grew 3.99% to $64.12 per barrel
Trump says still in process of deciding whether to meet with Putin
The US leader noted that he "doesn't want to have a waste of time"
Non-Proliferation Treaty remains key to maintaining global peace — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons was one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities
Russia will not allow itself to be drawn into costly arms race — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "Russia has learned the lessons of history"
Russian forces successfully land on Karantin Island in Kherson
"The mission was challenging - crossing the water under potential fire and establishing a foothold for further advances," the reconnaissance platoon’s commander said
Putin, Trump both decide to hold summit — Kremlin
"The pause that has developed requires involvement at the highest level," Dmitry Peskov noted
Contacts between Russian, Thai military crucial in current realities — ambassador
Relations between Thailand and Russia are developing steadily in various fields, including trade, culture, and, of course, tourism, Yevgeny Tomikhin said
'Silence regime' at ZNPP sends positive message to all of Europe — senator
Alexander Voloshin noted that the IAEA’s participation in negotiating the "silence regime" demonstrates that "the organization has recently adopted a more pragmatic stance, recognizing that it is Russia that ensures the safety of the plant and does not hinder the work of international experts"
Price of Brent oil up above $63 per barrel on ICE first since October 15
The Brent price was up by 2.77%
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Russia cannot resume information exchange with US on New START — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for the New START Treaty was for the parties to be committed to the central quantitative restrictions on the strategic offensive weapons for another year after the official expiration of the treaty
Calls for nuclear disarmament regardless of geopolitics sound unrealistic — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov also highlighted that numerous persistent issues have emerged in the strategic domain
Blast kills four people at Urals plant — governor
Several others injured, Alexey Texler said
Court in Slovakia slaps 21-year prison sentence on assailant of Slovak PM Fico — TV
Juraj Cintula was found guilty of terrorism charges
US Senate committee approves three anti-Russian bills
The American lawmakers passed a bill aimed at using sovereign Russian assets frozen in the United States for financial assistance to Kiev
Russia may introduce retaliatory measures against Norwegian fishing vessels in 2025
According to Ilya Shestakov, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, the situation is not yet impacting fish stocks
Press review: EU set to hinder Russia-US summit as Arab League invites Russia to aid Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 21st
No significant obstacles to Putin-Trump meeting — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said the question is whether the parameters defined by the presidents of Russia and the US at the summit in Anchorage will be fleshed out
Szijjarto criticizes Sikorski's remarks about possible detention of Putin's plane
Earlier, Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary would not enforce ICC rulings against Putin should he visit Budapest to meet with US officials, including President Donald Trump
Trump is preparing Zelensky for future 'deal' with Russia — senator
Igor Kastyukevich said that Donald Trump is organizing this "moral and psychological crash course" for Vladimir Zelensky to allow him to get used to and reconcile himself with the subsequent decisions he will have to make
No agreement on Lavrov-Rubio meeting in Budapest — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against spreading information that "something has been canceled"
Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Woman injured by explosion of unidentified device in south of Russia — TASS
The suspect was detained, and is now under interrogation
Ukrainian extremist website adds toddlers to its database for third day in row
The website claims that the kids "deliberately violated the state border" and "infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine by traveling to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics via a checkpoint in Russia’s Rostov Region
Tax burden totals 34.4% of GDP in 2025 — finance minister
The total tax burden, excluding oil and gas tax deductions, is approximately 30%, Anton Siluanov said
EU opposes peace initiatives to continue making money off Ukraine conflict — Russian envoy
"After failing to achieve their goals in Ukraine, European countries have now set on a course for militarization and preparations for a high-intensity conflict with ‘a comparable adversary,'" Yulia Zhdanova pointed out
Trump calls Putin’s proposal regarding New START a ‘very appropriate thing’
The Russian president earlier announced at a meeting of senior Security Council officials that Russia will be ready to maintain the central limits under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty for another year after it expires in February, provided the United States makes a reciprocal move
US to tighten sanctions on Russia on October 22-23 — Bessent
Secretary of the Treasury did not provide any details
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region
Trump consulted with Bannon on eve of quarrel with Zelensky — The Atlantic
Former chief political advisor Steve Bannon spent about 30 minutes explaining why he doesn't like the deal and why he doesn't trust the Ukrainian leader
Special op achieving its goals, to conclude with success — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat also thanked "the Ethiopian friends for their objective, thoughtful, and balanced stance on the events unfolding around Ukraine"
Szijjarto to discuss Russia-US summit with Rubio, hopes for success
The Hungarian top diplomat expressed hope that his meeting with the US State Secretary would give him a better understanding of the current situation
Parties no closer to agreeing on final non-proliferation treaty — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that the 11th Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference would be held in April-May 2026
EU must do everything for Putin-Trump meeting to achieve peace in Ukraine — Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico pointed out that there is already clear evidence of efforts to prevent it at all costs
US may take radical measures to oust Zelensky — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov noted that a similar procedure had been implemented regarding Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s president in 2010-2014
EU ambassadors agree 19th sanctions package against Russia — Reuters
A written procedure for Council approval has been launched, noted news agency
Russia’s gold production up by 5.5% in nine months of 2025 — Rosstat
In September, gold production increased by 11.6% year-on-year and decreased by 3.2% month-on-month
Russia keeps door open for diplomatic solutions in arms control — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that this step is aimed at preventing a strategic arms race, maintaining an acceptable level of predictability and restraint in this area, as well as contributing to the goals of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Press review: Trump calls Putin before meeting Zelensky as Hamas, Israel on brink of war
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 20th
NATO secretary-general departs to US on emergency visit
Up until recently, the visit was not on the secretary general’s schedule
Hungarian official slams top Polish diplomat’s remark about blowing up Druzhba pipeline
"This is the most blatant example of warmongering," Zoltan Kovacs, Hungarian secretary of state for public diplomacy and relations, said
Russia’s stance on peaceful settlement is well-known, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov answered the question regarding Moscow’s terms for resolving the conflict in Ukraine
NATO hostility could lead to a clash between nuclear powers, Russian senior diplomat warns
Among the corresponding negative factors, Sergey Ryabkov highlighted the development by this self-proclaimed nuclear alliance of so-called joint nuclear missions
Gerasimov reviews six operational directions of Russia’s special military operation
Analysis of the situation of Ukrainian forces shows that during the spring-summer period, the adversary concentrated all efforts on slowing the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, while sustaining heavy losses, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stated
Sarkozy begins to write book in jail — attorney
Lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois said that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed in a nine-square-meter cell
US lifts key restriction on Kiev's use of some missiles for strikes inside Russia — WSJ
Russia has repeatedly said that long-range missile strikes are not carried out by Kiev but by Western countries, noted newspaper
NBC reconnaissance vehicle RKhM-8 used first time during CSTO exercises
According to the Joint Staff, the primary objectives of Exercise Barrier-2025 are to refine coordinated responses among NBC protection and medical support units
Russia, Nicaragua sign agreement on defense cooperation
Moscow and Managua will also cooperate on international platforms, focusing on key issues of global security and stability
Europe’s calls for ceasefire in Ukraine not entirely sincere — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that "Macron also said at the time that this ceasefire should be unconditional, explicitly stating that no one should be allowed to limit arms deliveries to the Kiev regime"
Assessment scale being developed for foreign companies willing to return to Russia
The circumstances of companies' closure in Russia will be taken into account first and foremost, noted Deputy Minister of Economic Development Denis Tyupyshev
Polish threats to security of Putin’s plane show readiness for terrorist attacks — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that currently, Vladimir Zelensky and his team are still being provoked by the Poles
Pashinyan denies involvement in arrest of opposition mayor of Gyumri
The Armenian prime minister also said he could not judge the events in Gyumri
Russia’s New START initiative can be viable only if US shows reciprocity — diplomat
"The initiative stipulates that after the treaty expires in February 2026, both parties could continue to adhere to its central limits for at least a year," Sergey Ryabkov said
Arms control dialogue depends on US ending anti-Russian policy — Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that this position is well known in Washington
Trump to agree with Putin’s proposal to extend New START Treaty — US analyst
Andrew Napolitano believes that the New START Treaty will be discussed at the next meeting between Putin and Trump
FACTBOX: Ukraine stages another nighttime UAV attack
Temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were introduced at airports in Krasnodar, Kaluga, Penza, Pskov, Yaroslavl, Vladikavkaz, Grozny, and Makhachkala
ICBM, cruise missiles launched during nuclear exercise — Kremlin
The Russian strategic defensive forces are based on combat-ready troops of the Aerospace Force that integrates the missile attack early warning system, the space control system, the anti-ballistic missile, space and air defense systems
Lithuania lodges protest with Belarus over weather balloon incident
Vilnius called on Minsk to ensure control over its airspace and warned that in case of a repeat of such incidents, Lithuania reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures
Ukraine may still be developing components for biological weapons — Russian MFA
Moscow see this as a direct national security threat," added Konstantin Vorontsov
Budapest summit should help Trump understand special military op's legitimacy — US analyst
"If President Trump is of the view that he can talk President [Vladimir] Putin into summarily stopping the special military operation right now, that's a fanciful and unrealistic view," Andrew Napolitano said
Press review: Putin, Trump agree to meet again as EU prepares Ukraine for prolonged war
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 17th
Hungary not going to honor ICC arrest warrant for Putin — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto previously stated that Hungary is ready to provide all the necessary conditions for the US and Russian presidents to conduct talks in a secure and calm environment
Immediate ceasefire would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister reiterated that it is crucial to resolve the issue at its core and address its root causes
Trump dismisses report of US lifting restrictions on Kiev’s strikes inside Russia
The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" the president stressed
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Trump tried 'to sober Zelensky up' at White House — senator
According to Alexander Voloshin, after the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin Donald Trump's actual position became clear: "denying reality is now unacceptable"
Blast rips through Urals plant killing people — Texler
Governor said that there is no threat to residents of the city and civilian objects
Zelensky signs law to deploy sailors to Ukrainian ships in NATO ports
The law allows the government to deploy units of the Ukrainian army to Turkey and Great Britain
Lithuania to provide yearly military aid worth 0.25% of its GDP to Kiev — defense chief
Dovile Sakaliene specified that weapons procurement, training of Ukraine's military personnel and rebuilding of the Ukrainian army are the main areas for which the funds are being allocated
Russia’s Federation Council denounces agreement with US on plutonium disposal
The agreement provided for each party to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium declared excess to military programs
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian subversive group in LPR — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that that civilian items and Russian army uniforms with fake documents were found in a rucksack upon the inspection of personal belongings of the saboteurs who had been eliminated
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 81.65 rubles for October 23
The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 9 kopecks to 94.7543 rubles
IN BRIEF: Kiev’s military resources almost exhausted, Shoigu states at security conference
According to the defense minister, Ukraine's defeat will become "a factor in combating modern neocolonialism"
Russia’s total gas production in nine months of 2025 down 4% to 479.6 bcm — Rosstat
In particular, natural gas production from January to September amounted to 404 billion cubic meters, a decrease of 3.6% year-on-year
French prosecutors open investigation into death threats to ex-president in prison
Three people who threatened the ex-president have been isolated, the TV channel said
Putin will not attend G20 summit personally — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia will be represented at a worthy level
Hezbollah must become normal political party after disarmament — Lebanese PM
Nawaf Salam said that the Lebanese authorities support US President Donald Trump's plan to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip because it provides for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave without requiring the displacement of local residents
US hits boat allegedly carrying drugs in Pacific Ocean — CBS
Two or three people in the boat, reported TV channel
Sikorski’s threats to Putin and Russia’s position after Alaska summit: Lavrov’s statements
The top Russian diplomat reiterated that Russia’s position remains unchanged compared to the understandings that were reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States during their summit in Alaska
Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday
The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 3 kopecks to 11.37 rubles
Press review: EU mulls Russian asset use for Ukraine and Fatah disputes Hamas postwar rule
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 22nd
Register of miners being compiled by finance ministry already includes 1,364 specialists
The ministry has decided to tax mining, said Minister Anton Siluanov
Ministry believes VAT hike by 2 percentage points won’t have major impact on inflation
The VAT increase will enable the Central Bank of Russia to ease its monetary policy, the minister added
State Duma passes amendments to Russian federal budget for 2025
The federal budget deficit will amount to 5.736 trillion rubles, or $73 bln
Law enforcers dismiss as fake news Russia’s alleged strike on kindergarten in Kharkov
According to the source, the strike was delivered at a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) assembly workshop and there was never a kindergarten at the site
Zelensky tried to bribe Trump but did not succeed, Ukraine’s opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that that the US president toyed with Zelensky like a cat with a mouse, mocking him about the possibility of constructing a tunnel between the US and Russia
US oil inventories down 1 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy
The current stock level is 4% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year
Gazprom Board to discuss LNG projects, shale gas on October 28
The Board will also discuss implementation of gas supply and gas infrastructure development programs in Russian regions
No obstacles to Putin-Trump meeting, media leaks: Foreign Ministry statements
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, preparations for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are ongoing
Putin calls today's nuclear forces training 'scheduled'
The strategic nuclear forces drill was conducted under the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces’ supreme commander-in-chief
Russia ready to cooperate with all countries based on mutual equality and respect — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that, "in the areas, which are crucial for the life support of the country, it is necessary to be self-sufficient, or to look for partners who are not infected with the Western 'disease'
EU includes 117 Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ vessels in new sanctions — Dutch foreign minister
David van Weel also said that the EU is already working on the next package of restrictions
Russia affirms commitments to build first nuclear plant in Kazakhstan — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that a lot of attention is paid to assisting in provision of energy security through joint thermal and hydro power projects
US `not going’ to fire Tomahawks, and teaching their use will take up to a year — Trump
"We know how to use it, and we're not going to be teaching other people," US leader added
Zelensky does not seem independent politician, he follows EU instructions — Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto also said that many European politicians are not interested in a new meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and are trying to obstruct it
Media outlets spread fake news to undermine upcoming Russia-US summit — official
Special representative of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that preparations for the summit are underway
Ukrainian terrorism outbursts coincide with peace process intensification — diplomat
"Those who sponsor and control the Kiev puppet regime cannot but know that they set goals for the destruction and mutilation of people, causing damage to civilian infrastructure," Yulia Zhdanova said
UAE believes return to status quo won’t help end Middle East conflict
According to Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, the Middle East region is at a crossroads because the ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave could be a "moment of opportunity" or a "moment of danger," depending on further steps
Sweden confirms plans to sell up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets to Kiev
According to the government, the deal could be paid for using frozen Russian assets
