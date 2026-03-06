Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.4% to 2,836.32 and 1,142.73 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 5.15 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.4515 rubles.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (07:20 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.35% at 2,834.96 points and 1,142.18 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 8 kopecks at 11.48 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.35% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,835.01 points.