Lavrov to take part in informal meeting of OSCE's foreign ministers in Slovakia

VYSOKE TATRY, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Slovakia's Vysoke Tatry on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Lavrov will share his assessments of the security situation in Europe and will discuss cooperation in the fight against terrorism and cyber threats.

Meetings in this format are not held every year. The last informal meeting took place in the summer of 2017 in Austria's Mauerbach. At such meetings, no decisions are made. The sides instead exchange opinions and prepare for official sessions of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that at Tuesday's meeting, the ministers will discuss OSCE's efforts in preventing and settling crises and conflicts in the organization's responsibility zone.

"We expect an honest discussion on ways to overcome the crisis in the sphere of European security and to normalize inter-state relations," the foreign ministry said.

Such informal meetings are also used for holding bilateral talks as well. Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Lavrov plans to hold separate meetings with OSCE's leadership, as well as with the foreign ministers of Andorra, Kazakhstan, Finland.