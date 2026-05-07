MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia will firmly counter any provocations by Kiev authorities and urges them to carefully consider the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement on the Victory Day ceasefire and possible consequences for Kiev in case of violations, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

She said that Vladimir Zelensky, who announced a ceasefire for May 5-6, had in fact issued no real order to halt hostilities.

Zakharova also noted that planned celebrations dedicated to Victory Day abroad will proceed despite all "schemes."

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Victory Day celebrations

A high-level delegation from Republika Srpska will visit Moscow for Victory Day.

Despite any schemes, commemorative events marking Victory Day will be held abroad: "Yes, inhumane schemes are being plotted, but we will overcome everything," Zakharova said.

Ceasefire announced by Russia, threats by Zelensky

Russia’s Victory Day truce initiative caused a "nervous and hysterical reaction" in Kiev.

US President Donald Trump backed Russia’s initiative for a ceasefire during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 29.

Zelensky’s threats against the Victory Day parade made it clear that he is indifferent to the memory of those who fought against Nazism: "Zelensky made it clear that he does not care about the history of his family and his people. In fact, he made that clear a long time ago, but there are still those who refuse to understand it."

Russia will firmly counter any provocations by the Kiev regime: "We recommend carefully considering the Defense Ministry’s statement issued on May 4 about the Victory Day ceasefire and the consequences for Kiev in case of its violation."

Kiev may be subjected to a "massive retaliatory missile strike" upon attempts to carry through Vladimir Zelensky’s "criminal plans to disrupt the celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the [Soviet Union’s] Victory [over Nazi Germany] in the [1941-1945] Great Patriotic War."

Russia views Vladimir Zelensky’s threat to stage a drone attack on Moscow during the upcoming Victory Day celebrations as the Kiev regime’s intent to carry out a terrorist attack.

Russia will not underestimate Vladimir Zelensky’s threats to attack the Victory Parade in Moscow.

Zelensky’s lies

Zelensky’s statement on a May 5-6 ceasefire is an attempt to overshadow Russia’s initiative: "There is no doubt that this step is driven not only by an attempt to overshadow in the media the topic of the May 8-9 ceasefire announced by Russia on the occasion of Victory Day but also by the really difficult situation of the Ukrainian army on the frontline."

The Ukrainian Armed Forces never planned to comply with the ceasefire announced by Zelensky: "Once again, Zelensky’s words have diverged from his actual actions. None of the Ukrainian militants had any intention of complying with the ceasefire he supposedly declared."

Zelensky’s statements about a truce are "bloody PR."

Zelensky announced a ceasefire on May 5-6 but did not issue any orders to make it happen: "As far as we know, he did not issue any ceasefire order at all."

Preserving the memory of Victory

Russia is pushing back against Western efforts to suppress historical memory around Victory Day: "At times it feels that only our country is the state, the people that are literally breaking through this blockade of historical memory, or to put it more precisely in this case -- historical amnesia."

The decision by Berlin authorities to ban the display of Soviet and Russian symbols on May 8 and 9 is a disgrace to the German people and personally to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Response to hostile actions by Vienna

The Russian side will take harsh measures "painful for Vienna" in response to the Austrian authorities’ decision to declare three Russian diplomats personae non gratae.

Corruption in Ukraine

The only guarantee Kiev can give the EU is that Ukrainian authorities will inevitably embezzle all aid received from EU countries: "The only guarantee that can be given on Bankovaya Street is that they will certainly steal all future tranches of aid, funds and investments they receive from European Union countries. In fact, from all countries. They will steal everything."

"What guarantees are French manufacturers expecting from senior Ukrainian officials? Have they not heard about the case of [Ukrainian businessman, often described as Vladimir Zelensky’s ‘wallet,’ [Timur] Mindich, who is, in my view, linked to all the top officials on Bankovaya Street? What guarantees can they possibly provide?"

Zelensky’s remarks in Armenia

Public opinion in Russia noted with "deep indignation" that Armenia provided a platform for "terrorist Zelensky."

"No one in the current Armenian leadership stopped Zelensky," when he threatened during a summit in Yerevan to launch drone strikes on Moscow on May 9.

Ukrainian settlement

Through their influence and policies, British officials are deliberately leaving the Kiev regime no room to seek a diplomatic settlement.

The UK is not interested in resolving the crisis: "London is not interested in finding a solution in Ukraine. Naturally, they have no desire for peace; their actions are aimed solely at extending the violence."

International relations

Moscow has not received any requests from Tokyo for arranging high-level meetings during international events, but the Russian Foreign Ministry is open to considering such proposals.

Russia "welcomes and considers entirely justified" China’s decision not to enforce US sanctions against Chinese companies.