MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The German leadership’s reckless actions are jeopardizing the security of the entire continent, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, warned in an article addressing Germany’s militarization, published by RT.

"The German government, with its irresponsible behavior, is endangering the security of Central and Eastern Europe - and, most critically, the entire continent," he emphasized.

Medvedev highlighted that, lacking the strength and resources to independently pursue a forceful course of action without direct support from its "Big Brother" across the Atlantic, Berlin is escalating tensions through hysteria and psychosis.

"The aim appears to be to draw its ally, Washington, into potential conflicts between Europe and Russia. Despite claims to the contrary, the Bundeswehr remains heavily reliant on American military support. When planning operations, Germany depends entirely on US orbital reconnaissance data and strategic transport aircraft, coordinating its actions within NATO’s overarching command. Without this support, Germany cannot yet engage effectively in high-intensity military conflicts without imposing excessive burdens on its population - effectively risking another ‘total war’ with catastrophic consequences," Medvedev stated.

He further warned that rationality could be undermined by militaristic bipolarity and Teutonic greed. "German politicians, intoxicated by their militaristic ambitions, find the balanced policies of leaders like Brandt, Schmidt, Kohl, and Schroeder too restrictive. Once again, as it did 85 years ago, Berlin is looking greedily eastward," Medvedev concluded.