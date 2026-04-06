Russia’s pharmaceutical exports up by more than 30% yoy in 2025 to $1.3 bln — minister

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russia exported approximately $1.3 billion worth of pharmaceuticals in 2025, increasing shipments by more than 30% year-on-year, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Last year, exports increased by more than 30% compared to the previous year, amounting to approximately $1.3 billion," he said.

Earlier, the Federal State Statistics Service reported that production volume of pharmaceuticals and materials used in medical and veterinary medicine in Russia grew by 15.4% year-on-year in 2025. The Russian pharmaceutical market grew by 13.6% in 2025, reaching 3.1 trillion rubles ($38.6 bln), according to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.