Policeman killed, three wounded: what we know about shooting in Orenburg Region

ORENBURG, April 16. /TASS/. One policeman was killed and three others injured after a man opened fire on authorities in the Orenburg Region as they were executing a federal arrest warrant on him, the Interior Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances

- According to the Interior Ministry, the police officers went to the village of Akkermanovka to arrest a man on the federal wanted list.

- The man opened fire when seeing the police.

- The man escaped.

Dead and injured

- According to the latest information, one policeman was killed and three were injured.

- The victims were provided with medical assistance.

- Four ambulance crews are working on the site, a Health Ministry official told TASS.

- The police officers injured in the shooting are in serious but stable condition, the agency said.

- They will live.

Investigation and response

- An active search is underway to find and arrest of the attacker, the Interior Ministry said.

- The criminal may be armed with automatic firearms, it added.

- The man drove a truck.