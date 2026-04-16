Policeman killed, three wounded: what we know about shooting in Orenburg Region

ORENBURG, April 16. /TASS/. One policeman was killed and three others injured after a man opened fire on authorities in the Orenburg Region as they were executing a federal arrest warrant on him, the Interior Ministry said.
TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.
Circumstances
- According to the Interior Ministry, the police officers went to the village of Akkermanovka to arrest a man on the federal wanted list.
- The man opened fire when seeing the police.
- The man escaped.
Dead and injured
- According to the latest information, one policeman was killed and three were injured.
- The victims were provided with medical assistance.
- Four ambulance crews are working on the site, a Health Ministry official told TASS.
- The police officers injured in the shooting are in serious but stable condition, the agency said.
- They will live.
Investigation and response
- An active search is underway to find and arrest of the attacker, the Interior Ministry said.
- The criminal may be armed with automatic firearms, it added.
- The man drove a truck.