At least six people dead in Ukraine’s strike on Novaya Kakhovka

KHERSON, July 12. /TASS/. At least six people died in the city of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, during the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, Head of the military-civilian administration of the Kakhovka district Vladimir Leontyev told TASS.

"There are six people confirmed [dead]. And many dozens injured, [with] shrapnel wounds, cuts," he said.

At the same time, many people remain under the rubble, Leontyev said. "There are still many people under the rubble. The injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses," he said.

The Ukrainian military attacked Novaya Kakhovka on Monday evening. In addition to damaged buildings, the attack also led to an explosion at fertilizer warehouses.