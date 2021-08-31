Russia ranks second by petroleum exports to US in June 2021 — EIA

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia remains second by total petroleum exports to the United States in June 2021, with deliveries totaling 25.43 mln barrels, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports on Monday.

Canada tops the list of petroleum exporters to the US in June with 137.57 mln barrels and Mexico is third (23.65 mln barrels).

Russian petroleum products account for the bulk of deliveries to the United States. Crude oil export amounted to just 8.47 mln barrels. Russia ranks fourth in terms of oil export after Canada (120.49 mln barrels), Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

Russian export of crude oil and petroleum products to the US surged by 53.7% year-on-year in June 2021, including oil supplies alone soaring by 3.7 times.

At the same time, Russian petroleum exports dropped by 2.6% in monthly terms against May of this year.

Total crude oil imports by the US equaled 198.051 mln barrels in June 2021, up 17.4 mln barrels against May.