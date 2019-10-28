Putin proposes criminal liability for spreading drug use propaganda over the Internet

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued instructions to the government to look into amendments stipulating criminal responsibility for propagating or soliciting the use of drugs over the worldwide web.
"Take additional measures to counter the illegal trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances, which include amendments to Russia’s legislation, by establishing criminal responsibility for the propaganda or incitement to use drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues via the Internet," the instruction reads.