Putin urges Interior Ministry to tackle cyber drug crime

"This problem is overwhelmingly important, it’s a burning issue for the entire world and for us too," Putin said when asked whether it was possible to create a cyber police force in Russia that would fight online drug trafficking. "I don’t know whether we need cyber police or not, but the Interior Ministry certainly must keep in mind the fact that criminals use sophisticated, modern ways to traffic [narcotics]. Maybe, we should do that within the framework of the existing agencies combating the distribution of narcotics, and I’ll be sure to tell [Interior Minister Vladimir] Kolokoltsev about that."

One of the participants in the meeting suggested beefing up the number of law enforcement agents in those regions with high drug crime rates. "As for increasing the number, we will think it over. All our efforts on this front are aimed at personnel reduction. That does not mean, however, that we should apply brushstrokes broadly. We need to decide on our priorities," Putin said.