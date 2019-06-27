Expert: Russia is open to cooperation over cybersecurity

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia is open to international cooperation over cyber security and opposed to careless moves in this field, the deputy chief of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, Nikolai Murashov told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Russia warns against taking careless moves. It calls for maintaining peace and global stability. All arising disputes should be resolved by peaceful means," he said. "We are open for cooperation in investigating security incidents and computer crimes."

He recalled that in Russia "criminal punishment exists not only for using and spreading computer malware, but for its development, too."

The National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents was established last September on the order of the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) under a presidential decree to establish a governmental system for the identification, warning and elimination of the effects of computer attacks against Russia’s IT resources (GosSOPKA).