Putin bans ruble cash carrying to the EAEU in amount equivalent to more than $100,000

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Carrying ruble cash across the border of Russia to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be prohibited in the amount equivalent to more than $100,000 at the exchange rate of the Bank of Russia from April 1, with certain exceptions.

President Vladimir Putin signed a relevant decree posted on the official web portal of legal information.

"To set the ban on carrying cash currency of the Russian Federation from the Russian Federation to member-countries of the Eurasian Economic Union in the amount above the equivalent of 100,000 US dollars and calculated at the official rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation set on the export date," the document indicates.