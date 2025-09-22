MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated Kalinovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has gathered key takeaways from the ministry’s daily report on this and other developments of the special military operation.

Manpower losses

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,535 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported. According to its statement, Russia’s Battlegroup North wiped out over 190 Ukrainian servicemen, the Battlegroup West eliminated more than 240 enemy troops, the Battlegroup South wiped out up to 210 men, the Battlegroup Center eliminated over 550 servicemen, the Battlegroup East destroyed up to 295 troops, and the Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 50.

Kalinovskoye liberated

"Units from the Battlegroup East advanced into the enemy defenses to liberate the locality of Kalinovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," Russia’s top brass stated.

Air defense

"Air defenses downed seven guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS MLRS rockets, and 339 fixed-wing drones," the statement said.

Strikes on Ukrainian facilities

Russian forces hit Ukraine’s ammunition depots, aircraft manufacturing plant, and troops’ deployment sites in 147 districts, the ministry has said. "Tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces hit a Ukrainian aircraft manufacturing plant, military airfield infrastructure, long-range drone storage and launch sites, a training center for foreign mercenaries, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed forces in 147 districts," the Defense Ministry stated.