Russia, Syria sign 15 agreements, memorandums of cooperation

DAMASCUS, July 26. /TASS/. Russian and Syrian agencies have signed 15 agreements on cooperation, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Monday.

"Fifteen agreements and memorandums on key areas of Russian-Syrian coopration have been already signed between Russian and Syrian agencies," he said at a joint meeting of the inter-agency coordination headquarters of the two countries.

According to Mizintsev, more than 160 tonnes of humanitarian aid were delivered to Syria as part of the Russian inter-agency delegation’s visit to the country. "A first shipment of 250,000 doses of the Russian vaccine, one million test kits and other medicine against the coronavirus infection were delivered," he added.