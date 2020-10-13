Over 180 protesters detained in Belarus on Monday

"Some 186 citizens were detained for violating the law on mass events and committing other crimes," the spokesperson said.

The most massive protests dubbed "The March of Pensioners" on Monday drew several thousand, according to unofficial data. The demonstrators marched nearly 5 km along Independence Avenue, protesting against the government’s policy and carrying posters demanding the authorities’ resignation.

During the protests police fired stun grenades from an Osa gun and tear gas "only after protesters started pelting them with bottles and batons," the spokesperson said.