Germany moving toward acquiring nukes could prompt Russian strike — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Even the slightest move by Germany toward acquiring nuclear weapons would constitute a legitimate casus belli against Russia, as stipulated in Moscow’s strategic documents, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated.

"I would like to point out that even Germany’s coming close to nuclear weapons is an unquestionable casus belli (Latin for 'cause for war' - TASS), providing an opportunity to resort to all response measures contained in the Fundamentals of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence," he wrote in an article on Germany's militarization published by RT.

The security official emphasized that "such a move could cause no less alarm in the US, which is trying to convince the world of the need to conclude a START IV treaty with China’s participation." "How do they feel about a nuclear Europe led by a militaristic Germany whose arsenal is not under NATO control? Something tells me that the targets programmed into the new code storage devices for activating Germany’s nuclear arsenal will not be limited to Russian territory," Medvedev added.