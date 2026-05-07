Ukrainian military transport plane performs flights to Norway, Sweden

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. An An-26 transport plane of the Ukrainian armed forces departed from an airport in Lvov and made several landings in Norway and Sweden, an EU air traffic controller has told TASS.

"A transport plane of the Ukrainian armed forces departed from Lvov, although the airspace above the city is closed. Then it flew over Poland and neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, crossed into Sweden and then landed in Oslo," the source said.

From the Norwegian capital, the plane departed to a military base in Brekstad, then returned to Oslo and later headed to Stockholm. "The plane has not yet left the Swedish capital," the source added.

The source did not elaborate on what the purpose of the flight could be. However, he said that it was not the first military flight from Lvov to European countries and back.

"In most cases, the destination of such flights is the military airfield in Poland’s Deblin, but flights to other countries were detected as well, including to Germany," he said.

In mid-April, the same aircraft flew to Berlin and back.