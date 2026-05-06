Soldiers of Great Patriotic War saved world, Putin says in Victory Day message

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The example set by the grandfathers and fathers of Russians, who saved the world by liberating it from Nazism, will remain with them forever, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his congratulatory message on Victory Day, obtained by TASS.

"We always celebrate this sacred holiday with a sense of filial pride in the great feat of our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers, who did not bow to a cruel and merciless enemy, crushed Nazism, preserved the Motherland, and saved the entire world," the head of state noted. "Their steadfastness, fortitude, and faith in a just cause will serve as an eternal example to us of selfless love for the Motherland and a personal stake in its fate," Putin noted.

The president traditionally sends congratulatory messages on Russia’s most important holidays. In them, he offers not only warm words appropriate to the commemorative date but also provides guidance and outlines key national priorities.