MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Victory Day truce initiative, backed by US President Donald Trump, caused a "nervous and hysterical reaction" in Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"This initiative, backed by [US President Donald] Trump during his April 29 call with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, caused a nervous, hysterical reaction at the presidential administration in Kiev," the diplomat said.

"Zelensky clumsily tried to downplay this initiative and hinted at possible drone strikes on the Red Square parade, and any mention of Moscow's victory over fascism commemorations literally disgusted him," Zakharova said.

She added that the Russophobic atmosphere of the May 4 so-called European Political Community summit in Yerevan was clearly taking its toll. Zelensky attended that summit at Armenia's invitation, and from its rostrum these terrorist Nazi threats were made.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a May 8-9 ceasefire to commemorate the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Russia expects Ukraine to follow suit, the ministry stated, but if the Kiev regime strikes Moscow on May 9 to disrupt celebrations, Russian forces will carry out a large-scale retaliatory strike on central Kiev.

Russia had previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons despite having the capability, the Defense Ministry highlighted. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of commemorative events.