Top US diplomat to visit India soon — Washington’s ambassador

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon visit India, Washington’s Ambassador to New Delhi Sergio Gor said.

"Looking forward to welcoming my good friend Secretary Rubio to India! The United States deeply values our growing partnership with India, and we are excited to build even stronger ties that will benefit both our nations and the world," he wrote on X.

The Hindu newspaper reported, citing sources, that Rubio was scheduled to visit India on May 24-26. He will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his national security advisor Ajit Doval, and will also hold talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The paper noted that the discussions "are expected to set the course for India-US ties after several ups and downs over tariffs and sanctions, as well as the impact of the war in West Asia."

While in India, Rubio will also take part in a foreign ministers’ meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which brings together India, the US. Australia and Japan.