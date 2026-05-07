US court releases what is believed to be Epstein’s suicide note — NYT

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. A federal court in New York has released a photocopy of a suicide note purportedly written by convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

According to the publication, the note was found by Epstein’s cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, in July 2019, when the financier was unconscious. The NYT added that this incident occurred several weeks before Epstein was found dead in his prison cell.

In the note, the newspaper indicated, Epstein allegedly wrote that "they [the prosecution] investigated me for months," yet "found nothing." At the end of the message, the phrases "no fun" and "not worth it" are included. The newspaper emphasized that it cannot confirm Epstein’s authorship.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement agencies on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said there was evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14, to visit his home in Manhattan. Epstein’s circle of friends and acquaintances included current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, as well as major entrepreneurs and show business stars. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the US were terminated after he took his own life in his prison cell in August 2019.