Ukrainian army carries out five attacks on DPR in past day

DONETSK, May 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out five attacks on residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, leaving a civilian injured, the regional government's department recording Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement.

"Five attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded. A civilian was reported injured," the statement reads.

The attacks, which involved five projectiles, took place in the Gorlovka and Svetlodarsk areas; two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.