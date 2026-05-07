US envoy may meet with Ukrainian security official in Miami later in the week — agency

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff may meet with Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov later in the week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the meeting is likely to take place in Miami, Florida.

Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday that Umerov had set off on a visit to another country, skipping a meeting of Verkhovna Rada’s (parliament) temporary commission investigating the case of businessman Timur Mindich.

Ukraine corruption scandal

In November 2025, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced Operation Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Mindich, often described as Vladimir Zelensky's "wallet," left Ukraine for Israel hours before searches were conducted. NABU brought charges against him and began publishing fragments of recordings of conversations in his apartment, in which corruption schemes had been discussed. There are 1,000 hours of tapes in total.