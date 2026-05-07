MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Germany will not consider itself bound by any international treaties in the process of militarization, viewing them as "scraps of paper," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his article on the militarization of Germany, published by RT.

"Do not delude yourself that the German establishment will consider itself definitively bound by a scrap of paper, even if some treaty on new principles of European security is concluded," Medvedev said.

He stressed that Russia must not allow a repeat of June 22, 1941, i.e. the treacherous, undeclared German attack. "For our country, the main thing is to prevent the tragedy of 1941," he stated, noting that the same network of bridgeheads the Germans prepared before the attack is being prepared today.

Back at the end of 2021, striving to avoid the special military operation and achieve its goals through diplomatic means, Russia proposed draft treaties on security in Europe, based on the principle of the indivisibility of security.