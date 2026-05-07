Ukrainian attack leaves 13 civilians injured in Russian city of Bryansk

BRYANSK, May 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out a strike on residential quarters in the Russian city of Bryansk, leaving 13 civilians injured, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Ukrainian Nazis have attacked the city of Bryansk. They targeted residential buildings and civilians during nighttime. Unfortunately, 13 people, including a child, were injured in the Bezhitsky District," he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

"Two residential buildings, over 20 apartments, and 40 cars were damaged," the governor added.