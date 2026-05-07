Almost 1,600 vessels stuck near Strait of Hormuz — CNN

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. About 1,600 tankers and other vessels are currently stuck near the Strait of Hormuz unable to pass through it, the CNN TV channel reported.

The US Navy has so far managed to escort only two vessels through the waters, according to the report.

According to CNN’s calculations, 32 ships have been fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz, killing 10 people and injuring dozens since the start of the conflict between the US and Iran.

On May 5, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had decided to suspend Project Freedom, an operation facilitating vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz, pending clarity that Iran deal negotiations may successfully conclude, adding that Washington had received a corresponding request from Pakistan and other countries.