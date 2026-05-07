Drone falls on Latvian oil depot, damaging four tanks — news outlet

VILNIUS, May 7. /TASS/. A drone crashed at an oil depot in the city of Rezekne in eastern Latvia, the Delfi news outlet reported, citing the State Fire and Rescue Service.

According to Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, preliminary data suggests that drones "sent from Ukraine toward Russia" may have entered the country, but these are still assumptions that need to be confirmed.

In turn, the State Fire and Rescue Service reported that the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. GMT). Four tanks were damaged as a result of the drone crash; none of them contained petroleum products at the time. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the Latvian police have opened a criminal case regarding the incident.

In late March, there were reports of Ukrainian drones crashing in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Later, in a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the Baltic states denied providing their airspace to Ukraine for attacks on Russia.