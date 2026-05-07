Pentagon awards $500 million contract to Scale AI company — agency

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. The Pentagon has awarded a $500 million contract to the Scale AI company, Bloomberg reports.

According to the media outlet, the Pentagon expects Scale AI to help sift through data and assist in decision-making.

The agreement is a five-fold increase of a $100 million deal the company received in September 2025, Bloomberg notes. "This contract is just generally proof that the department is eager to adopt this technology," Dan Tadross, who leads Scale AI’s public sector business, said.

Bloomberg points out that in January, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced plans to adopt more AI tools and eliminate bureaucratic barriers to their use.