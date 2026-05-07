US seeks to develop interceptor that costs less than $250,000 — newspaper

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. The US seeks to develop a new interceptor that costs less than $250,000, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

"We want to see if we can bring, from scratch, an interceptor that we can own the IP for then go find contract manufacturing," Driscoll said.

A Patriot Pac-3 interceptor costs about $4.4 million, the newspaper pointed out.

The US Army plans to formally kick off the project in the coming weeks and wants to do a demonstration of the technology within a year, Driscoll added.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the US burned through between 1,500 and 2,000 Patriot, THAAD and Standard Missile interceptors in its military operation against Iran.