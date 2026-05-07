Switzerland ready to host US-Iran talks — MFA

GENEVA, May 7. /TASS/. Switzerland is ready to host talks on resolving the conflict between the US and Iran, Swiss Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Melanie Gugelmann told TASS.

"Switzeralnd is always ready to offer its good services," she said, when asked to comment on reports of Geneva being a potential venue for the negotiations.

Gugelmann added that Switzerland was willing "to back any diplomatic initiative aimed at facilitating peace." "The Foreign Ministry maintains contact with all parties involved," she stressed.

The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a one-page memorandum to end the armed conflict. According to the sources, talks on the details of a deal could take place in Islamabad or Geneva.